Bison Gear Announces VFsync PMAC Motors

St. Charles, IL – Bison Gear & Engineering Corp., a leader in the power transmission industry, announces the release of its compact and highly efficient VFsync line of Permanent Magnet AC Synchronous (PMAC) motors. The VFsync line is designed for use within a wide range of applications, including: conveyor systems, greenhouse equipment, bottling equipment, bagging equipment, packaging machines, and industrial pumps and mixers.

The new VFsync PMAC motor line are variable speed AC motors that run synchronously with an input AC frequency in applications that require synchronized movement across multiple axes. The motor rotors contain magnets that precisely follow the internal rotating magnetic field without the slip commonly seen in general induction motors. As a result, the VFsync PMAC motors are highly effective for applications that require velocity control, with a lower price point than servo counterparts. What’s more, most of the major motion control platforms offer electronic drives compatible with PMAC motors thus minimizing the engineering investment needed for a motor type changeover.

The VFsync PMAC motor line fills a gap in the fractional horsepower and integral horsepower market between a simple induction motor and a more complex servo motor. Machine builders looking for energy-efficient motor solutions that draw less power but don’t necessarily require the level of feedback and sophistication found in a servo motor see significant cost and functionality benefits from the VFsync PMAC motors.

VFsync was awarded a Bronze Medal in the LEAP Awards (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) mechanical category in 2020. For more information about the VFsync product line, visit www.bisonvfsync.com.