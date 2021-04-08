Softeon Features Warehouse Management + Warehouse Execution Systems for Smart DCs at ProMatDX

RESTON, Va.--Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry's best track record of customer success, will feature a number of enhancements to its market leading Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Warehouse Execution System (WES), enabling companies to build the smart distribution center of the future today.

Softeon WMS powers distribution and fulfillment with a robust and highly configurable set of capabilities that manage processes, associates, inventory and equipment to minimize costs and maximize customer service. Softeon WMS is the platform of choice for both large and medium size companies, always with an out-of-the-box or near out-of-the-box solution fit.

The WES provides visibility, orchestration and optimization of order picking and related processes, leveraging new capabilities beyond what is available today even in the most advanced WMS.

As a result, Softeon’s WES enables companies to minimize total fulfillment costs while meeting customer demands and service commitments. Softeon’s WMS and WES solutions are available stand-alone, or for the first time in the industry, deployed together as a powerful Warehouse Management + Execution System.

In stand-alone mode, the WES can work with almost any existing WMS, from ERP to legacy to best-of-breed providers, with flexible integration and process models. Uniquely, the Softeon WES delivers significant value not only for automated DCs but also in operations with medium levels of automation or even completely manual processes.

This approach can bring new life to aging WMS environments by adding WES without the need for a full WMS replacement.

As a result of Softeon’s advanced services-based architecture, the WMS and WES utilize a shared component library, meaning capabilities from each system are available to each other in standalone deployments to tailor a precise solution for each company.

Softeon will be available in the ProMatDX virtual hall to discuss these powerful solutions and attendees’ logistics challenges and opportunities.

Softeon will also be hosting several educational sessions to provide more insight into these exciting technologies:

Seminar: Warehouse Management Systems – That was then, this is NOW – Tuesday, April 13th @ 1:30pm CST

Demo: Softeon Warehouse Management System (WMS) – Monday, April 12th @ 1:15pm CST

Demo: Softeon Supply Chain Execution Platform - Thursday, April 15th @ 2:30pm CST

Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our advanced SOA-platform is engineered to reduce complex problems into simple solutions for a faster time to market and lower cost of ownership. Users can implement solutions incrementally to solve a specific challenge or deploy an integrated system. Configurable modules and rules-based solutions give market leaders the business agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Companies choose the flexibility and ease-of-use of the Softeon platform to drive higher business value and accelerate ROI. Deployment options include Cloud or on-premise deployment – delivered with a 100% track record of system success.