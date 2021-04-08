Dunley Named Hytrol's New Vice President of Manufacturing Operations

JONESBORO, Ark.---Steve Dunlevy has been hired to lead manufacturing operations for Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Dunlevy joins Hytrol just as the company expands from a single location to a multiple-site operation. He will work to seamlessly integrate both Hytrol facilities by implementing manufacturing strategies that focus on exceeding customer expectations by reducing lead times, maintaining quality standards and boosting efficiency at both manufacturing locations.

“Hytrol is very fortunate to have Steve join our team. While his knowledge and experience in manufacturing will make a valuable impact on Hytrol, his leadership aligns with our culture and positions us to succeed in this environment of rapid growth taking place in our industry,” said President David Peacock.

Dunlevy has over 25 years of manufacturing experience. He is a graduate from the University of Kentucky, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and he earned his master’s in strategic leadership from Mountain State University. He has served in multiple leadership roles in other companies, including Head of Operations, Managing Director, and Operations Manager.

“I look forward to meeting all the incredible people working at Hytrol, understanding our strengths and opportunities for improvement, and then creating a strategy to meet the increasing demands for our products,” said Dunlevy.

Dunlevy and his wife Donna are originally from Ashland, Kentucky. Donna is an Operations Coordinator for ESPN and the couple has two grown children, Taylor and Trevor.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information about Hytrol, visit www.hytrol.com.