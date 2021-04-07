Hyster to Highlight Lift Truck Ergonomics and Telemetry at ProMat DX

GREENVILLE, N.C. (April 7, 2021) – Fleet efficiency and operator performance are critical to success in demanding supply chain operations, especially in the face of a difficult labor and regulatory environment. At Promat DX next week, Hyster will host two virtual demonstrations – one featuring ergonomically-designed lift trucks and the other data-driven fleet management tools – that can help operations bolster productivity.

Demonstrations at Promat DX

• Ergonomics – Built for comfort and performance: Monday, April 12 at 1 p.m. CDT

• Telemetry – Driving positive change through data: Wednesday, April 14 at 2:15 p.m. CDT

"The virtual format of Promat DX allows materials handling professionals simple and free online access to learn more about leading-edge solutions to the industry’s persistent challenges,” says Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. “Our focus on ergonomics and data reflects our understanding of the consistent need our customers have to make the most of limited resources in an intensely competitive supply chain.”

Ergonomics

According to OSHA, 33% of all lost workdays are associated with work-related musculoskeletal disorders. Hyster will highlight two award-winning designs that can help workers maintain an ergonomically sound operating position, staying focused and productive day after day. The two examples of Hyster ergonomics on display, the new cab design for Hyster® Big Trucks and the J50-60XNL, prioritize operator comfort and performance with features built to provide easier entry and exit, improved foot space and enhanced visibility.



Telemetry

When operations have more lift truck and operator data than they know what to do with, the challenge is breaking through the clutter to find targeted, actionable insights. Hyster will showcase real-time telemetry data and fleet management tools designed to do just that – fuel data-driven decisions to help optimize fleet efficiency, operator performance and safety compliance.

In addition to demonstrations, Hyster will offer personalized consultations at the company’s virtual booth throughout Promat DX. To register, visit dx.promatshow.com.

About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,600 people world-wide.

# # #

Company Contact:

Melissa Cashwell

Hyster Company

252-329-7546

melissa.cashwell@hyster-yale.com

Media Contact:

Dan Gauss

Koroberi

336-409-5391

dan@koroberi.com