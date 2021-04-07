ModusLink Moves U.S. Headquarters to Smyrna, Tennessee, and Adds to Executive Leadership Team

ModusLink Corporation, a leading global supply chain business management services company, has announced it has moved its corporate headquarters to Smyrna, Tennessee, in the greater Nashville area. The company has expertise in packaging, kitting, assembly, fulfillment, digital commerce, and reverse logistics, and it has a global footprint spanning the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. ModusLink uses an adaptive approach to distributive fulfillment services, which helps companies drive growth, lower costs, and improve profitability. ModusLink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN).

The move was announced by Fawaz Khalil, who joined the company last summer as President & CEO. Khalil also officially announced new hires to its executive leadership team, including seasoned professionals Keith Mason, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, and John Perry, as Vice President of Sales.

As a global provider of services, ModusLink has had a remote working policy long before the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to the fact that its employees and leadership support customer operations at locations around the globe. The 240,000 square foot facility is their most central U.S. location, thus the designation of Smyrna as the company headquarters.

“We are proud to now call Smyrna our corporate headquarters as well as welcoming Keith and John to our talented executive leadership team,” says Khalil. “Each brings three decades of experience and leadership in their respective areas of expertise. We are strategically positioned to grow and become stronger with our dedicated team that is focused on meeting customer needs and delivering best-in-class service,” he adds.



About Steel Connect and ModusLink

