Toyota Material Handling Introduces New Automated Solutions

Toyota Material Handling (TMH), North America’s largest full-line material handling and forklift solutions provider, is leveraging trusted automation technology to offer customers a solution designed to simplify and optimize repetitive operational tasks. The Mouse and Mole Automated Guided Carts (AGCs) are intelligently engineered to deliver repeatable and dependable results that reduce downtime and maximize productivity.

“The Mouse and Mole are equipped with the latest guidance technology, allowing them to be seamlessly integrated into any operation where automation can be used to enhance productivity,” said Tony Miller, TMH Senior Vice President of Operations & Engineering. “The precision and efficiency of these automated products will help customers reduce wasted time, labor, and space.”

Ideal for assembly lines, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, warehouses or any environment reliant on predictable, on-time delivery and pickup of materials, the new Mouse and Mole AGCs are available in six models with capacities of up to 4,400 lbs. Both automated carts operate using wireless connectivity and state-of-the-art navigation technology keep the AGCs on task. High-strength magnetic tape guidance provides simple, quick installation while minimizing the likelihood of interference from magnetic fields. Laser obstacle scanners with 15 programmable views and unique RFID markers help ensure reliable performance for minimal down time and disruption.

The combined versatility of these new Automated Guided Vehicles and their easy installation allow businesses the freedom to create a fully customized automated process to fit their unique needs. Toyota’s North American dealer network, trained in the principles of the Toyota Production System and Toyota Lean Management, consult with operations personnel to maximize customers’ automation by mapping out the most efficient delivery routes, optimizing material flow, and establishing load/unload stations for each application. Toyota technicians offer comprehensive training to empower businesses with the ability to modify routes, add units, and reprogram and update systems with no ongoing service or licensing fees.

Toyota’s Mouse and Mole AGCs also feature an on-board touchscreen display with direct programming capabilities, automatic dock and battery charge option, and a low-profile design for optimal space utility. Both products are backed by Toyota 360 support, with guaranteed 4-hour emergency response times and an industry-leading 2-year parts warranty.

Learn more about Toyota Material Handling’s full line of innovative business solutions including the company’s lineup of new Automated Guided Carts by visiting ToyotaForklift.com.