ORBIS Corporation Offers New Sustainable Plastic Top Frame for Optimization and Product Protection

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, adds a new perimeter top frame for inbound food and beverage applications to their plastic solution offerings. This lightweight plastic top frame is built to protect product during the transportation process by unitizing full pallet loads of beverage products and other rigid packaging, combining individually packaged products into a larger, stable unit load convenient for handling, shipping and storage.



Made from recycled material, this top frame’s smooth multidirectional plastic construction protects product with no nails, rust or splinters causing unwanted damage while still securing product with cleated traction corners. Apart from its sustainable and protective advantages, this top frame improves the efficiency of any supply chain with features such as a consistent weight for accurate transportation costs and compatibility with palletizing and depalletizing equipment. Operations can optimize this new high-pressure top frame by pairing it with a pallet and divider sheet for a full solution, reinforcing ORBIS as a one-stop shop for every transportation and storage need in the food and beverage industry.



“The new top frame strengthens ORBIS’ successful reputation as a full-service innovative packaging manufacturer, by offering our customers in the food and beverage industry a total pallet, layer pad and top frame solution to meet their specific application requirements, while remaining committed to sustainability,” said Christopher Wood, product manager for ORBIS Corporation.



This easy-to-clean hygienic top frame is made with 100% recyclable material to reduce packaging waste from wooden top frame disposal. Top frames are manufactured with ORBIS re-grind scrap and are eligible for the Recycle with ORBIS program. At the end of their life, customers can send top frames to ORBIS to be recycled back into new products for the supply chain.