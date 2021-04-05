AI Company Releases Data Entry Automation Solution

PaperEntry is an automated data entry solution, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). PaperEntry extracts structured information from commercial invoices and directly integrates them to any TMS or ERP.

Benefits to switching to PaperEntry include:

Reduced data entry backlog

99.9% Accuracy

Seamless integration with multiple Transport Management System (TMS) / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

90% Reduction in Data Entry Cost

On Prem/ Cloud Deployment

Table extraction/ line item extraction

PaperEntry process in 4 easy steps:

Document forwarding - All documents can be directly uploaded to a drive or directly sent to Deep Cognition through API or email. (Commercial invoice, bill of loading, airway bill, packing list, arrival notice)

Automatic Data Entry - Paperentry is powered by AI technology that directly extracts all your structured information from your documents.

Human Validator - After data is extracted from the documents, it gets sent to a Deep Cognition human validator, to ensure the 99.9% accuracy.

Direct Integration - All structured information is directly integrated into TMS or ERP systems.

How the Technology Works

Deep Cognition offers its clients to choose whether they would like to use the PaperEntry software hands-off by forwarding the documents to be uploaded and keyed into the TMS or ERP directly, or using the software themselves in-house.

A) With a commercial invoice, there are different levels of information that needs to be inputted especially if you are filling out custom data entry forms. In order to identify the key value pairs, the AI will highlight information such as; date, invoice number, location, number of packages, B/L / AWB number, ect.

B) PaperEntry is also able to extract information from tables on commercial invoices, from product codes or an HS code used to fill out the custom entry form.

PaperEntry stands out from its competitors by being able to extract information that is embedded within the description. For example a description of an item may include the HS code or the PO and that information has to be extracted from the description so it can be used for the custom entry form.

C) The AI starts by extracting the information directly from the table, where the product code is within the description and has not yet been extracted.

D) It will then go through a second table, before being normalized and having the table look the same every time, allowing the integration software to understand the information. The normalized table will have extracted:

Product code

Product Description

HS Code or PO

E) PaperEntry allows for the ability to customize the type of document for processing, and the information that is extracted. The program can be run completely independently or dependently on a needs basis. Deep Cognition gives full flexibility for large or small organizations and is adaptable to client’s needs. The best part is that all of the information extracted can be directly integrated into Cargowise or any TMS.

For more information, contact sales@deepcognition.ai