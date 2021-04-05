ORBIS Announces 2020 Plant of the Year Recipient

ORBIS® Corporation — an international leader in reusable packaging — recently named its Osage City, Kansas, facility as 2020 Plant of the Year. This annual ORBIS award honors one of its plants for its performance in safety, quality, service, innovation and overall operational efficiency.

This plant employs 100 associates and provides food, beverage and consumer goods companies with reusable packaging totes and containers to move their products safely, efficiently and more cost-effectively than single-use packaging.

“I am excited to share that Osage City had zero recordable injury incidents in the last two years and they have achieved tremendous operational efficiency in 2020,” said Todd Mathes, Executive VP of Operations, ORBIS. “This plant is a top performer and each and every associate is dedicated to employee safety and customer satisfaction.”

The Osage City plant — one of 14 ORBIS North American manufacturing facilities considered for the award — won Plant of the Year for its strong performance in areas such as safety, quality, service, community relations, efficiency and overall culture within the facility.

“Superior quality ratings, uptime and shipping rates in 2020 helped the Osage City plant achieve this recognition,” according to Bill Ash, president of ORBIS. “ORBIS was deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic and all of our U.S. plants were in full production all year. During this exceptional year, Osage City associates provided a meaningful example of dedication and commitment in extraordinary times.”