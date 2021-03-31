LogiPoint TRUSTS Ramco

Global software provider Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Logistics Software at Saudi Arabia’s established logistics service provider and brainchild of industry leaders - SISCO and Xenel Group, LogiPoint to automate company-wide operations and services.

Covering CRM, Transport management, Hub Management, Fleet Management, Warehouse Management, Rating and Billing, and Facility management, Ramco Logistics Software will offer a single integrated system that is capable of providing end-to-end visibility and control of operations. Bundled with advanced features around Mobility and Bots, LogiPoint’s users will now be able to manage operations over their smartphones without needing to log into another interface.

Commenting on the association, Farooq Shaikh, CEO, LogiPoint, said, “At LogiPoint, we have always believed in smart solutions to enhance customer experience. Ramco’s Logistics Software supports that vision will transform us into a technology-enabled company, aiding us better serve our customers and track all our logistics facilities across different lines of business on a single integrated platform.

“The system will empower us with detailed reports on our customer engagement, thereby giving us greater visibility and insights to optimise our overall customer experience. We look forward to embracing the digital future with Ramco.”

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “Our strategic focus to invest in carving a niche offering to address the logistics segment has been well received in the market. We are happy to collaborate with LogiPoint to digitally transform their business. This association underscores the robustness of our offering, and the ability to help them digitally evolve into innovative market leaders.”

Infused with AI & ML, Ramco Logistics Software includes Transport Management Solution (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Fleet & Asset Management, X-Dock Hub Management, Automated Contract & Billing, Procurement, Profitability, with ERP Financials and Payroll. Complete with Optimisation, APIs, Chatbot, Mobility and Analytics, Ramco Logistics Software was recognised as a ‘Notable Vendor’ in Gartner’s Asia-Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant for Transport Management System.

About LogiPoint:

LogiPoint is a subsidiary of Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO), a Saudi joint stock company listed on Tadawul. They are an established logistics service provider with a history of landmark logistics projects and 18 years of impeccable service to customers across all the major industry segments. LogiPoint’s uniquely positioned logistics zones and hands-on experience give their customers transactional, tactical and strategic benefits. They understand their customer’s supply chain and have the unique position to provide logistics support at every stage of the chain. LogiPoint delivers a comprehensive solution by leveraging their strategic assets.