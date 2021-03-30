Atlantic Logistics names Grant Sweeting as Controller

Atlantic Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the U.S., is pleased to announce Grant Sweeting as the firm’s Controller. Sweeting will oversee the accounting department and staff for the professional brokerage, third-party logistics (3PL) business.

He will report directly to CEO Rob Hooper and is responsible for assisting top management with key financial decisions, business reports, financial forecasts and statements, budgets, maximizing profits, and developing new expansion areas. Sweeting will also direct the financial direction of the company along with detailing legal requirements to help grow the business with a focus on truckloads, flatbed, refrigerated, van, and government transportation services. He also oversees staff in the human resources division.

With the addition of Sweeting to the organization, Atlantic Logistics has grown to 39 employees in the firm’s corporate building complex headquartered at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville, and 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla.

“We are proud to have Grant join the team and continue our family-oriented business tradition while adding precision leadership. This is a significant milestone for Atlantic Logistics as we follow the company credo to do the right thing and follow the Golden Rule,” said Hooper. “Atlantic Logistics strives to constantly grow, innovate, and improve service, and understand that earning our client’s business is a daily task, and we thrive on that challenge.”

“I’m excited to join the Atlantic Logistics team and look forward to my direct involvement in the growth and success of this business. The company has a proven track record of steady growth and the future looks positive for progress and hiring,” said Sweeting.

In 2010, Sweeting began his professional career in the audit practice of a Big Four public accounting firm for a variety of privately held and publicly traded companies. He also served on the revenue accounting team for a technologically advanced marketing services firm in consumer brands and retailers. Sweeting holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a master’s degree in Accounting from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. He is a Certified Public Accountant and licensed in the state of Florida. Sweeting and his family reside in the southside area of Jacksonville.

Atlantic Logistics was founded 20 years ago and has experienced record growth with moving 24,900 loads and $24.5 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching and transportation management software, the company is prospering. Professional partners including Trucker Tools and McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued expansion into 2021, and beyond.

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics provides capacity for truckload, flatbeds, vans, and reefers throughout the United States and Canada. Moving over-dimensional/over-weight freight with specialized equipment, Atlantic Logistics is an approved Department of Defense and General Services Administration broker, qualifies as a woman-owned business, and are members of the Brick Industry Association, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Transportation Management Sales Association (TMSA), Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the website at https://www.shipatlantic.com.