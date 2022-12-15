Atlantic Logistics names Chelsea Cravey as Assistant Branch Manager in Keystone Heights, Fla.

Atlantic Logistics is pleased to announce the promotion of Chelsea Cravey to Assistant Branch Manager in Keystone Heights, Fla. Previously, Cravey was the company’s logistics specialist and logistics assistant since 2020. She will oversee truckload brokerage activities and customer service for the professional brokerage, third party logistics (3PL) business. Cravey will report directly to Amanda Thacker, the company’s Branch Manager in Keystone Heights to help grow the organization with a focus on truckloads, flatbed, refrigerated, van, and government transportation services.

Cravey and her family are multi-generational residents and trucking industry professionals in Gainesville and Keystone Heights. Cravey attended elementary, middle, and high schools in the region and obtained her Associate in Arts Degree from Pasco-Hernando State College in New Port Richey, Fla. where she was awarded a scholarship in women’s softball. Her high school experience also included playing volleyball and basketball. While earning her degree, she volunteered as a coach for girls’ softball teams. Cravey has worked in customer service for more than 10 years in logistics, healthcare, and hospitality. She volunteers with Atlantic Cares, the company’s program to help those in need. Cravey resides in Keystone Heights with her children and family.

Cravey works at the logistics office located at 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights. Atlantic Logistics is headquartered at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville, Fla., and employees 45 professionals throughout the U.S.

According to Rex Oliver, Atlantic Logistics Director of Operations, Cravey has a dynamic, can-do attitude and vast capabilities. “Every task Chelsea has been given has far exceeded our expectations, in fact more than I’ve seen in forty years being a part of the industry. Chelsea is committed to providing exceptional customer service. She has earned her promotion to Assistant Branch Manager of our Keystone location,” said Oliver. “Chelsea came to Atlantic Logistics directly from the dental field. In two years, she has focused on learning our business, and excelled in providing our customers with the service they have grown to expect. Her leadership skills are exceptional,” he said. “Our Keystone team has acknowledged Chelsea as a top supervisor. She works with each team member mentoring, coaching, and developing their skills. We are very proud of Chelsea’s accomplishments and look forward to her success and continued growth at Atlantic Logistics.”

About Atlantic Logistics: Atlantic Logistics was founded in 2001, as a Jacksonville, Fla. -based, women-owned business by Rob Hooper, Jr.’s mother Evie Hooper, and his father Bob Hooper. The company has experienced record growth, moving more than 30,000 loads and generating $41 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest systems and methods in load-tracking, digital freight matching, and management software, the company is prospering to meet industry and consumer needs in logistics and supply chain transportation. Atlantic Logistics is headquartered at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville, Fla., with an office at 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla. For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the websites at https://www.shipatlantic.com and https://www.shipatlantic.com/tags/atlantic-cares.