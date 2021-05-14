Atlantic Logistics names Rose VanWey as Director of Van Services and Jeff Ash as Director of Pricing

Jacksonville, Fla. – May 14, 2021- Atlantic Logistics is pleased to announce Rose VanWey as Director of Van Services and Jeff Ash as Director of Pricing.

Van Wey will be responsible for growing and developing the van services business segment through innovative and technology enabled solutions that create greater customer value and best practices. She will also oversee less than load (LTL) freight and partial vans for carriers on non-time and critical shipments along with regular dry vans, vans with lift gates, logistics vans featuring pad wrap, load locks, and E-track to properly secure freight.

VanWey has more than 20 years of experience in the trucking and logistics industry with management and ownership roles while overseeing customer service, sales, and operations. She holds a degree from Florida State College at Jacksonville, Fla., and is currently studying Logistics and Business Management at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. VanWey has a longtime history in northeast Florida with family restaurant ownership. She resides in the westside of Jacksonville.

Ash will be responsible for pricing analysis and strategy, responding to industry requests for proposals (RFP), requests for quotes (RFQ), and invitations for bid (IFB) along with department management, team building, negotiations, customer relationship development, and transportation management in freight brokerage, spot pricing, and large and small bids for the company’s logistics specialists and carriers.

He has more than 23 years as an experienced team leader with a demonstrated history of working in transportation and also has vast experience in the communications technology field. Ash holds a B.S. degree in Communications from St John’s University Queens Campus, NY. He resides in the Nocatee community, St. Johns County, Fla.

Atlantic Logistics was founded 20 years ago and has experienced record growth in 2020, moving 24,900 loads and generate $24.5 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching and transportation management software, the company is prospering. Professional partners including Trucker Tools and McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued expansion into 2021, and beyond.

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics provides capacity for truckload, flatbeds, vans, and reefers throughout the United States and Canada. Moving over-dimensional/over-weight freight with specialized equipment, Atlantic Logistics is an approved Department of Defense and General Services Administration broker, qualifies as a woman-owned business, and are members of the Brick Industry Association, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Transportation Management Sales Association (TMSA),Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the website at https://www.shipatlantic.com.