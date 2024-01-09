Atlantic Logistics names Hollie Green as Manager of LTL Services

Atlantic Logistics is pleased to announce the hiring of Hollie Green as Manager of LTL Services. She will oversee the third-party logistics (3PL) company’s less-than-truckload, also known as or less-than-load (LTL) shipping services for customers and carriers in small loads to quantities of freight. Green will also be responsible for the growth and development of the newly expanded business division, planning and managing support staff, daily operations, and customer relations.

Her expertise includes more than 22 years of LTL and transportation industry knowledge as an account executive and manager. Green was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL, graduated from the local Paxon High School, and remains a Duval County resident. Additionally, she will be active with Atlantic Cares, the company’s program to help those in need.

“I'm excited to begin this new chapter of my career with Atlantic Logistics,” said Green. “Rob Hooper, Jr., CEO, and the team here have really grown the business over the last few years, and I'm thrilled to help that trend continue.”

“Hollie brings a deep knowledge of the supply chain industry to an already talented group of team leaders. Her understanding of the LTL business and all the nuances that it requires only strengthens our position for the future. We’re thrilled she chose to continue her career journey with us. With her onboard, the sky’s the limit,” said the company’s Chief Marketing Officer James Crichlow.

About Atlantic Logistics: Atlantic Logistics was founded in 2001, as a Jacksonville, Fla. -based, women-owned business by CEO Rob Hooper, Jr.’s mother Evie Hooper, and his father Bob Hooper. Atlantic Logistics is headquartered at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville, Fla., with an office at 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla. For more information, call 800.940.8712 or visit https://www.shipatlantic.com.