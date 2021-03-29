Matthews Automation Solutions Introduces NEXUS, their Next Generation of Warehouse Execution System

CINCINNATI, OH (March 23, 2021) — Matthews Automation Solutions, a provider of warehouse automation systems and software, is introducing their new NEXUS Warehouse Execution System (WES). A warehouse execution system connects diverse automated processes in a distribution center and manages them as a centralized, integrated material handling system. Matthews NEXUS WES unifies data, operations and material handling equipment, enabling them to function collaboratively and increase throughput and material flow throughout the facility. The software features a new web-based front end for improved usability and visualization on desktop and mobile devices.

Matthews Pyramid Director and CORS (Compass Order Routing System) software platforms have helped leading brands in retail, food and beverage, parcel handling and other industries elevate their omnichannel and ecommerce order fulfillment capabilities since 1994. In 2019 the Pyramid and Compass teams joined together in Pyramid’s expanded Cincinnati, OH campus. The combined teams and technologies have now produced NEXUS.

“Matthews NEXUS Warehouse Execution System dynamically balances work and synchronizes real-time resources to optimize how orders flow through a facility,” shared Gary Cash, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Matthews Automation Solutions. “NEXUS provides the visibility, flexibility and on-demand performance companies need to meet the growing volume and complexity of omnichannel and ecommerce order fulfillment.”

NEXUS uses real-time data and adaptive learning to continuously monitor and adjust automated subsystems throughout the day to maintain balanced operations based on rate and projected workflow. Matthews’ new WES was also developed with a completely new web-based front end.

“The responsive user interface was designed to provide an intuitive, configurable workspace with end-to-end system visibility and control,” said Dann Woellert, WES Product Manager for Matthews. “Being web-based, NEXUS can be accessed on all devices – from PCs to tablets to phones – regardless of operating system.”

Dann continues, “The NEXUS architecture was developed on the foundation of Matthews’ proven Pyramid Director and CORS solutions, and offers more robust capabilities, improved usability and enhanced security.”

Support will continue for Pyramid and Compass customer installations through Matthews’ Cincinnati team, who will also offer virtual demonstrations of NEXUS to end users and partners.

To start, Matthews has scheduled a virtual NEXUS demonstration during ProMat DX (dx.promatshow.com) on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:45 PM Central Daylight Time, followed by an open question-and-answer forum.

For more information, contact Erica Wine, Product Marketing Specialist, Matthews Automation Solutions at ewine@matw.com, 513.309.9193, or visit matthewsautomation.com.

ABOUT MATTHEWS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS

Global brands partner with Matthews Automation Solutions – a division of Matthews International (matw.com) – for innovative material handling technologies and proven vertical industry expertise. Matthews’ best-in-class warehouse automation brands – Compass Engineering, Lightning Pick and Pyramid – deliver agile, integrated applications. Our recognized picking systems, including pick-to-light, put walls and picking carts, drive speed and accuracy in order picking and order sortation tasks. Advanced Warehouse Execution Software (WES) integrates and synchronizes islands of automation and balances work for optimum throughput, material flow and real-time process visibility. Combined with our new collaborative robot technologies, Matthews delivers innovative systems that maximize your order fulfillment processes today, and tomorrow.