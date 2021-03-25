Inmar & Convey Announce Joint Offering to Enhance Online Shopping Customer Experience

WINSTON-SALEM, NC and AUSTIN, TX – March 24, 2021 – Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company processing 600 million consumer returns each year, and Convey, the market leader in Delivery Experience Management, today announced a joint offering that combines their individual, best-in-class solutions into one, integrated solution providing true end-to-end visibility. As a result of this collaboration, omnichannel retailers and dedicated online sellers can now easily manage the increasing complexities of e-commerce delivery, exchange and returns while ensuring shoppers enjoy a superior, reliable, and branded experience.

The need for a unified and consistent brand experience is more critical than ever as e-commerce sales grew 32% in 2020, while returns of online purchases skyrocketed an astounding 148% based on year-over-year comparisons from the National Retail Federation. Retailers looking to compete online must optimize both their delivery and returns practices to create the consistent experience online shoppers crave.

“We are excited to work with Convey to help deliver a complete solution for merchants, providing enhanced visibility, transportation efficiencies and improved customer experiences,” says Ken Bays, Vice President, Product Management at Inmar Intelligence. “Both e-commerce and omnichannel merchants can now have an end-to-end solution that simplifies the complex challenges in today’s evolving customer journey. This agreement provides merchants with connected solutions throughout their processes, from purchase and delivery to easy returns and value recovery, with cost reduction and improved visibility added across the entire spectrum.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Inmar at such a critical time for retailers,” said Michael Streitberger, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Convey. “Bringing together data from across the last mile - from fulfillment to delivery and returns - retailers are able to take a holistic approach to optimize their operations, and improve decision making with a 360° view of SKU and carrier performance. They also benefit from the ability to proactively communicate with customers in a consistent, branded way across all touchpoints to transform shoppers into lifelong customers.”

Providing unified consumer communications, expansive data capture and comprehensive returns management, the combined offering delivers superior visibility and functionality -- both forward and reverse -- to both merchants and shoppers. Sellers with these connected systems in place can be confident and aggressive in their customer service promises while buyers can be assured of an informed and positive purchase, delivery and returns experience.

Through this agreement, Convey has joined Inmar Intelligence’s Innovator Ecosystem™ as a Platform Accelerator. The Innovator Ecosystem brings together companies that deliver technological innovation to the marketplace, improve ROI for retailers, CPGs, and Healthcare Facilities and enhance the customer experience.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence’s reverse logistics solutions, please visit www.inmar.com/reverse-logistics-solutions. For more information about Convey, please visit https://www.getconvey.com/.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About Convey

With explosive growth in online shopping and Amazon’s market domination, brands cannot leave deliveries to chance. Convey is the market leader in Delivery Experience Management (DEM) and powers exceptional customer delivery experiences for some of the world’s most recognizable brands in retail and logistics, including The Home Depot, Walmart, Build.com, C.H. Robinson, and Ingram Micro. The company’s DEM platform combines estimated delivery date in cart, real-time visibility in-transit, post-purchase communications, and AI-driven insights to create a solution capable of perfecting last mile delivery. Founded in 2013, Convey is backed by Silverton Partners, Techstars Venture Group, RPM Ventures and based in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Convey at: www.getconvey.com.

Http://www.getconvey.com