PECO Pallet Donates “The Growing Season," Inspiring Story About Woman Farmer, To Cal Poly - SLO

IRVINGTON, NY and SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – MARCH 25, 2021 – PECO Pallet, which operates one of the nation’s largest rental pallet pool networks, announced today an agreement with California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, to provide a donation of 250 copies of the book “The Growing Season.”

Published last year by Ballantine Books, The Growing Season chronicles the tenacious journey of Sarah Frey who, determined to escape the rural poverty of her youth, at 17-years-old takes over her family’s struggling farm and ultimately builds it into a billion-dollar business.

Profiled in the New York Times as “the Pumpkin Queen of America,” Sarah Frey is the CEO of Frey Farms, which plants thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables across seven states and sells more pumpkins than any other producer in the United States.

“We are grateful for our partners in the community and their commitment to ensuring student success,” said Russ Kabaker, assistant dean of advancement and external relations in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. “The books, and the message of inspiration within, will be well received by our students as they chart their own paths to success.”

Joe Dagnese, chief executive of PECO Pallet, said the company was proud to support Cal Poly and provide students with a real-life success story about women in agriculture. “Sarah Frey’s journey and the challenges she overcame are a testament to resiliency and determination, and a great leadership example for today’s aspiring women farmers, ranchers and business leaders. We hope the book inspires current and future Cal Poly students.”

PECO is donating the books to the College of Agriculture, Food & Environmental Sciences at Cal Poly, which is widely recognized as one of the nation’s premier agricultural educational institutions. The company also provided copies of the book to its employees, and recently hosted a session in which Ms. Frey spoke to PECO’s management team and shared her experiences.

PECO currently operates a North American pallet pool network encompassing more than 80 facilities and 21 million pallets. The company builds, services, delivers, and manages distribution of its red, high-quality block pallets for America’s top consumer products, grocery, beverage, agriculture and other food-related enterprises to ship goods.

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Irvington, NY-based PECO Pallet is the North American leader in pallet rental services and provides millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. PECO Pallet’s tremendous growth over the last decade reflects the company’s commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO’s superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. PECO is headquartered in Irvington, New York. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit www.pecopallet.com.

About Cal Poly’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences -- Cal Poly is a nationally ranked, comprehensive polytechnic university. The university’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences is comprised of expert faculty members who take pride in their ability to transform academically motivated students into innovative professionals ready to solve the complex challenges associated with feeding the world in sustainable ways. Students have access to state-of-the-art laboratories, including ranch land, orchards, vineyards and forests, all of which provide the basis for Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing methodology. It is the fifth-largest college of agriculture in the country, with 4,000 undergraduate students.