Mezzanines Offer Convenient Storage Space for Growing Small Businesses

Growing pains are a bittersweet problem for small businesses. Growth is a primary indicator of a successful business, but with growth comes the need for additional space. These businesses only have a few options when faced with a space crunch, and some of them require a large, long-term investment. However, one often overlooked solution is to capitalize on their unused vertical space in their facility to get the most out of their current building.

Unlike transferring to a bigger facility or adding on to your existing facility, mezzanines provide much more future flexibility for the facility.

A modular mezzanine system can be expanded, reconfigured, or uninstalled later. So, if the company’s needs change in the future, their mezzanine can adapt with them. Modular mezzanines are prefabricated in a specialized modular construction facility, allowing for fast and convenient installation on-site. This streamlined installation process helps to minimize the disruption on-site and provides a quicker return on investment for the company.

Panel Built, Inc. mezzanines are available with a wide variety of colors, floor decking, barrier railing, and safety gates to provide a fully tailored, custom storage solution for any facility type. Panel Built is a turn-key mezzanine provider with designing, engineering, fabrication, shipping, and installation capabilities. Adding a Panel Built mezzanine to a facility helps to increase the overall usable life of a facility for small businesses. This helps companies maximize their usable space with an overall lower initial investment and with minimal disruption to their manufacturing processes. With a wide range of styles, colors, and features, these structural steel mezzanines can fit into practically any environment both inside and out.

Since 1995, Panel Built, Inc. has been a modular construction provider, offering modular offices, mezzanines, cleanrooms, guard booths, ballistic rated buildings, military towers, equipment booths, and more. Panel Built and all of their employees operate under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.” Starting in the mountains of Blairsville, Georgia, Panel Built now operates out of six state-of-the-art modular construction facilities.