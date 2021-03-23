JLT Mobile Computers joins Ivanti Wavelink Device Validation Program

JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces that it has joined the Ivanti Wavelink Device Validation Solutions Program. This program enables device manufacturers offering solutions for the supply chain and warehousing industries to rapidly validate their products for the Ivanti Wavelink software platform, which facilitates device and wireless infrastructure management, terminal emulation, voice, and mobile application development without the need to modify backend systems. Customers of Ivanti-validated JLT rugged mobile computers benefit from easy access to mobile-enablement solutions that boost supply chain efficiency, productivity and security in the warehouse and across the supply chain.

“Supply chain and warehousing organizations are relying more than ever on mobile productivity solutions to keep up with demand. As such, it is becoming increasingly important to provide a consistent user experience across entire fleets of devices, whether they leverage the Android, iOS or Windows 10 operating systems,” says Kelly Ungs, Vice President of Alliances and Channels at Ivanti Wavelink. “The aim of our new Strategic Alliances Program is to create a formal ecosystem through which our partners can offer their customers pre-validated hardware and software solutions that eliminate the risks enterprises face when migrating applications to multiple modern hardware devices, software solutions and host applications to enhance efficiency.”

“JLT Mobile Computers prides itself in providing best-in-class rugged mobile computing devices for our customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. Now we can offer our hardware pre-validated for use with the Ivanti Wavelink suite of software products such as their terminal emulator, industrial browser and voice picking,” said Eric Miller, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers USA. “For our customers, knowing that everything will work together right out of the box is huge. Pre-validation totally eliminates trial and error and the uncertainty of mixing and matching hardware and software. We’re now selling complete and fully validated solutions.”

JLT Mobile Computer devices that are currently Ivanti Wavelink validated include the 5-inch MH1005A rugged Android PDA, the 7-inch MT3007A and 10.1-inch MT2010A rugged Android tablets, and the 12-inch JLT6012 and JLT1214P rugged fixed mount and vehicle-mount Windows computers. These will be joined in the coming months by additional JLT devices.

With customers moving from legacy systems to modern operating platforms on JLT computers, Ivanti Wavelink supply chain solutions make it easy to migrate existing telnet screens or web applications to Windows 10 or Android. Field-proven screens get a contemporary look and feel, work more efficiently, and users love the familiar, intuitive software interface. With JLT hardware now Ivanti Wavelink validated, migration and modernization projects are easier than ever.

Contact JLT Mobile Computers at https://jltmobile.com for more information about Ivanti Wavelink validated JLT devices and solutions and find out more about the program at https://solutionsdirectory.ivanti.com/

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor.

