Safety will be top of mind on National Forklift Safety Day 2021

The Industrial Truck Association (ITA) created National Forklift Safety Day as an opportunity for the industry to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training. Those issues will be front and center at the eighth annual event, to be held June 8, as the lift truck industry highlights its commitment to safety and education.

Leading the program will be ITA’s longtime president, Brian Feehan, and this year’s National Forklift Safety Day chair, Michael G. Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corp.

Sessions will highlight a variety of forklift safety-related topics, including government policies and regulations affecting forklift operator training. While the program details have not yet been confirmed, previous years have featured representatives from the U.S. House of Representatives, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and industrial safety and risk management professionals.

The event is free, but advance registration is required. (Details concerning whether program elements will be held remotely or in person will be announced soon.) For more information, contact ITA through its website or by calling (202) 296-9880.

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and organizes industry forums.