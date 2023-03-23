Safety will be top of mind on National Forklift Safety Day 2023

Ten years ago, the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) created National Forklift Safety Day as an opportunity for the industry to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training. A decade later, those topics retain their relevance and importance. They’ll be front and center at ITA’s 10th annual National Forklift Safety Day program, to be held June 13 in Washington, D.C., as the lift truck industry highlight its commitment to safety and education.

Leading the program will be ITA members and the organization’s longtime president, Brian Feehan. Sessions will highlight a variety of forklift safety-related topics, such as government policies and regulations and best practices in forklift operator training and safety, among others. While the program details have not yet been confirmed, previous years’ events have featured speakers representing Congress, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), forklift manufacturers, and industrial safety and risk management professionals. Attendees may also visit Capitol Hill to discuss safety topics with members of Congress.

The event—which will be also be livestreamed for those who cannot travel to Washington—is free, but advance registration is required. Watch ITA’s and DC Velocity’s websites for more information, or contact ITA at (202) 296-9880.

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, AGVs, and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.