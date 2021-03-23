BSLBATT "Always Have The Best" Lithium Forklift Batteries

BSLBATT is the most complete lithium battery system on the market, as it includes everything from chargers to modular lithium-ion batteries with a management system for security and communication. 950+ Models Of Lithium-Ion Batteries For Nearly Every Make And Model Of Electric Industrial Trucks.

SWITCH TO THE NEW, HIGHER-PERFORMING AND LONGER-LASTING LITHIUM-ION BATTERY PACK

Dramatically Lower Your Costs!

Safer Technology!

Improved Productivity!

● Higher sustained power, with no voltage drop-off

● Safe - No acid spills or combustible gas emissions

● Over 2000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge

● Up to 45% lower cost - fewer replacements needed

● No battery swapping required for multi-shift applications

● Maintenance free

● Typically uses 50% less energy

● We have the best Price - Quality ratio

● 9 years experience in R&D and manufacturing

● Specialized design that meets customer requirements

● Integrated electronics that guarantee safety (6 Protection)

● Easy integration into vehicles with lead-acid batteries

● Our delivery time is 4 to 6 weeks when others can take up to 24 weeks

● We have sealed and configurable modules according to design (Increased capacity in the same tray)

Our product chemistry is the safest, highest-performing, and highest-specific energy (10 security guarantees). Over 30000 forklift users chose us, spread over dealer's local support

We are committed to becoming China's No. 1 in exporting LiFePO4 forklift batteries for the replacement lead-acid battery market. Our batteries have already replaced these famous forklift brands: Toyota, Yale, Hyster, Crown, TCM, Linde, Doosan, etc. We offer a 5 years or 10000 hours warranty and can provide CE, ISO9001, UN38.3, and IEC test reports to our clients.

Modular Battery

Independently developed cloud system; Standardized modules in cell voltage; BSLBATT unit with BMS and integration. The integration features include:

● Accurate battery discharge indicator

● Lift lockout at a low state of charge

● Early warning for safe shutdown

Easy To Integrate

● Integrated LION charger

● Fits current and new models on the market

● Complies with the manufacturer's requirements

● Reliable

● OPTIONS

● Robust design

● Quality components

● Complete software and electronics

● Integrated heaters for cold temperature applications

Fully integrated and flexible

Forklift lithium batteries manufactured with the highest quality standards and alarm status protocols for unmatched safety.

BSLBATT battery modules

BSLBATT lithium-ion modules are made up of 3 different sizes for greater versatility, 135 Ah, 230 Ah, 280 Ah. With voltages up to 1000V and 700 kWh.

BSLBATT modular batteries

The integration of the components is managed by the BMS, a battery management system that is in charge of the balance, safety, state of charge, communication, and storage of the battery, which ensures minimum energy consumption and maximum life cycles. Available in 24V, 36V, 48V, 80V, and 96V.

BSLBATT battery chargers

LION high-frequency chargers are highly efficient for any Lithium-ion battery on the market. 1 and 3 phase chargers with capacities up to 40 kW, we also have on-board chargers with a high degree of IP protection. The chargers can be accompanied with various accessories to improve use in demanding operations.

Our production base in Anhui and Huizhou is the first professional Forklift lithium battery factory in China. We mainly produce the Cells and whole Battery Pack, with an annual output power of over 500 million Wh. In total, we have 280 employees, including 20 technicians, 17 QC staff, a strong management team, and major engineers with over 16 years of experience in lithium battery production. We own 36 patents for inventions and utility models and 5 software copyrights.

Successful Projects

We have helped large companies like yours to solve their problems and be more productive.

HOW A MAJOR EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER WILL SAVE OVER $2 MILLION BY SWITCHING TO LITHIUM-ION

HOW THEY SAVED MONEY

IN THE CASE OF THIS MAJOR EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER, THEY WERE SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $7,200 EVERY DAY ON LOST PRODUCTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH THE REMOVAL AND RE-INSTALLATION OF BATTERIES FOR CHARGING.

They discovered that their lead-acid batteries needed to be swapped out twice per shift. The replacement process took the forklift out of service for approximately 15 minutes for each battery exchange.

Lost Productivity Per Day

(25 hours/change) x (2 changes/shift) x (3 shifts/day) x ($40/hour) x (120 trucks) = $7,200/day

This equipment manufacturer operated on average 6 days per week.

6 days/week x 52 weeks = 312 operational days/year

Lost Productivity Per Year

The company was spending nearly $1.5 million each year simply swapping out lead-acid batteries on its fleet of 120 class I & II trucks.

$7,200/day x 312 operational days = $2,246,400.

Yes, you're reading that correctly!

After switching the power source to BSLBATT's lithium-ion batteries, they immediately saw a reduction in downtime for forklifts.

For more information, please feel free to reach us at the BSLBATT Lithium website, contact your regional distributors, or the company headquarters.