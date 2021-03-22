Forwarders Embrace Technology to Attend Online Meetings

Kelly Bunyan is the Owner and Managing Director of a group of successful freight networks, headquartered in London, UK: World Freight Network (WFN), Specialist Freight Networks (SFN) and International Freight Network (IFN).

Kelly and her team recently ran successful online meetings for all 3 networks in the group, providing the platform for network members to book 1-to-1 appointments in advance, with their network partners.

Kelly told us: “I’ve been running freight conferences for many years now, and I know that our members are sorely missing the annual events. It’s not only the best way for them to connect with their partners and establish business, but it’s very much a ‘family reunion’, too, with lots of fun and laughter. Building those friendly and trusting relationships is good for business!

I therefore decided that the next best thing was to provide my members with the opportunity to meet virtually. The meetings were run for the members free of charge, as a thank you for their ongoing support.”

Jess Baker, Group Operations Manager, added: “Our Meeting Manager system allowed the delegates to schedule dedicated time with their fellow agents, in order to strengthen their relationships and pursue business. We were really pleased to see so many members attend; not only were they able to re-connect with one another, but the feedback we’ve had shows that business has come about as a result of their discussions.”

One network member stated: "I'm loving it... these meetings (the only option at the moment to have "contact") are re-charging my batteries!"

Another commented: “It is so nice to see old and new friends, to see that they are well and with their companies running well even during this pandemic situation. It’s a pleasure to be part of this big family and just I wait for the next conference in any part of the world. It doesn’t matter where, if the partners are there."

Kelly concluded, “The meeting was a huge success and I commend our members for their hard work. Forwarders are very resilient and adaptable and by sticking together, we are continuing to thrive, even in difficult times.”

Read more about Kelly’s networks on the links below:

www.worldfreightnetwork.com

www.specialistfreightnetworks.com

www.internationalfreightnetwork.com