March 18, 2021 – Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., an Endress+Hauser company, announces the release of its embedded Kaiser Raman Rxn analyzer suite, featuring intuitive Raman RunTime embedded control software.

Researchers and manufacturers in the chemical, polymer, pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries require highly accurate chemical composition measurements. In the past, Raman spectrometers required the use of separate stand-alone computers hosting the software needed to convert raw measurements into usable data. Because of installation and system limitations, measurements often took place offline in a controlled laboratory setting, limiting accuracy and lab-to-process scalability.

In contrast, the Kaiser Raman embedded analyzer collects in situ process measurements, enabling real-time process monitoring, optimization, and control. With this 24/7 automation, companies can maintain a continuous pulse on the safety, quality, and efficiency of their operations—whether in laboratory or manufacturing settings. Kaiser Raman Rxn analyzers perform self-monitoring and self-diagnostics to ensure the validity of each measurement, and to enable seamless model transferability and equipment scalability from lab-to-process.

This latest Raman Rxn portfolio, comprised of the Raman Rxn2 and Rxn4 base analyzer models, integrates analyzer and control software in a fixed purpose device with built-in intelligence. Kaiser Raman technology also communicates with external systems over networks using standard automation protocols, providing companies with reliable chemical composition measurement with secure 24/7 connectivity. By doing so, the analyzers enable an Industry 4.0 strategy of increased data security, system integration, and automated communication.

To ease maintenance, Raman Rxn2 and Rxn4 analyzers perform self-calibration, utilizing spectral correction methods in applications when periodic system calibration is not required. Additionally, they provide flexible installation options including benchtop, mobile wheeled cart, and rack-mounted, or in stainless-steel enclosures for lab, pilot plant, or dedicated manufacturing applications. The rugged analyzers and applicable sampling probes are also certified for installation in hazardous areas.

Kaiser Raman embedded analyzers can be configured with 532, 785, or 1000 nanometer excitation wavelengths, with the ability to measure up to four channels. Measurements can be taken inline, online, or at-line. Common applications include analyzing material quality, monitoring molecular reactions, aiding basic science research, assuring quality, and identifying unknowns.

The analyzer’s built-in software provides 24/7 connectivity to process data via a user-friendly touchscreen or through a remote interface. Raman RunTime integrates measurement with analyzer electronics, eliminating the need for a separate PC and software to interpret measurements. It conveys either raw or processed data and diagnostics over standard communication protocols—including OPC and Modbus—to assure data integrity and compatibility with third-party devices.

Data may be collected manually, continuously, or periodically—with support for embedded predictors. The analyzers’ controller technology is designed for inherent security as a fixed-purpose device to minimize inadvertent or malicious user interaction. Additionally, it does not interact with low level operating systems because all control functions are directed via the software user interface. It also provides user management, password protection for privileged analyzer functionality, and built-in antivirus software to minimize potential malware points of entry.

Kaiser Raman technology supports the needs of Industry 4.0 with smart power controls, enhanced diagnostics, remote laser interlock, robust fiber connections, and automation input/outputs. By delivering highly accurate, real-time, in situ chemical composition measurements and 24/7 connectivity, the Kaiser Raman Rxn embedded analyzer portfolio helps companies reach new heights of operational excellence.

About Endress+Hauser in the U.S.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. Endress+Hauser provides sensors, instruments, systems and services for level, flow, pressure and temperature measurement as well as analytics and data acquisition. We work closely with the chemical, petrochemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, water & wastewater, power & energy, life science, primaries & metal, renewable energies, pulp & paper and shipbuilding industries. Endress+Hauser supports its customers in optimizing their processes in terms of reliability, safety, economic efficiency and environmental impact. The Group employs nearly 14,000 personnel worldwide and generated [net sales of] more than 2.6 billion euros (2.89 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019.

