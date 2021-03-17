TruckLabs Announces Maxway Trucking’s Successful Pilot of TruckWings Fuel Saving Technology

Redwood City, Calif. Mar. 17, 2021-- TruckLabs, a technology company helping transform the trucking industry, announced today that Maxway Trucking, a provider of specialized freight services in the western region of the United States, has adopted TruckLabs’ patented TruckWings technology to drive fuel cost savings and boost its sustainable freight practices.

Maxway Trucking, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, started a pilot program to test TruckWings, an aerodynamic, fuel-saving hardware solution that closes the tractor-trailer gap, on two trucks in September 2019. The close partnership and collaboration between TruckLabs and Maxway Trucking resulted in improvements to TruckLabs’ TruckWings product, which are now the standard on TruckWings. After the improvements were made, Maxway Trucking saw 5.3% fuel savings over four months. Maxway was pleased with the durability of TruckWings and the success of the overall pilot program and now plans to implement additional TruckWings on their fleet of approximately 100 trucks.

“We’re excited about growing our partnership with TruckLabs as our company looks for ways to drive down fuel consumption,” said Rex Hicks, Operations Manager, Maxway Trucking. “We know that other fleets had used TruckWings and seen success, but we were not going to invest significantly until we had an opportunity to validate the durability and fuel savings for ourselves. After running the pilot with TruckWings and seeing positive results, we have decided to add them to several existing trucks and will be looking to add them on the new trucks we will be bringing on this year.”

Developed in 2014, TruckWings can be equipped on semi-trucks using any type of fuel, helping them to significantly reduce aerodynamic drag. Data generated by more than 200 million miles of highway driving shows that TruckWings provides an average fuel savings of 4% to 6%, which reduces both greenhouse gas emissions and fuel costs.

“We’re proud to be working with Maxway on its journey to greater fuel efficiency by demonstrating TruckWings’ delivery of durability and significant fuel savings,” said Daniel Burrows, TruckLabs’s founder and CEO. “Maxway has been a great partner in our continuous improvement efforts surrounding TruckWings, and we’re excited about adding additional products into their fleet to help expand the company’s fuel and sustainability savings.”

About TruckLabs

Established in 2014, TruckLabs (formerly XStream Trucking) is a design and engineering company building technology for the long-haul trucking industry. Its flagship technology, TruckWings™, automatically closes the tractor-trailer gap, reducing a fleet’s fuel bill without requiring additional actions by the driver or any trailer modifications. Founded out of Stanford University, TruckLabs has won awards in several Department of Energy (DOE) competitions including National CleanTech Awards and CalTech’s FLoW competition and Heavy Duty Trucking Top 20 Products of 2019. TruckWings are currently deployed within carrier fleets that average more than two million miles per week. For more information visit: https://www.trucklabs.com/