RaPTr (Rapid Pallet Tracker) Slashes Warehouse Scanning Costs, Time

Denver, CO, March 2021 – Artemis Vision has released Generation 2c of its RaPTr (Rapid Pallet Tracker) system, which offers the most affordable, easily deployable, automated system that shippers can rely on for scanning speed and accuracy. The latest upgrades include a navigable web-based dashboard and increased reliability and speed through running the system as an operator system service.

For a large supplier, the time and errors involved in handheld scanning and manually tracking palletized shipments have become impractical.

“We’ve seen a push to automate,” says Artemis Vision president Tom Brennan. “Our customers want both the automation itself and the reporting functionality built in so they can know they are shipping good parts to the right places.”

RaPTr neatly interfaces with existing WMS/ERP systems, installs quickly and easily, and offers real-time scanning visibility, with image capture of every scanned pallet stored in a database. Forklift drivers pass through warehouse checkpoints without having to get off or stop the forklift, and the system automatically records ship transactions and confirms product is loaded to the correct truck, with immediate feedback to drivers.

Artemis Vision customer Normerica (Mississauga, Ontario, CA), a premium pet product manufacturer, selected RaPTr to manage its growing business and high inventory turns. They considered RFID solutions and found the cost to be too high for hardware, setup, and the ongoing cost of tags. They selected RaPTr for its most promising and shortest payback.

Now, they are saving 25 minutes per truck load 60 times per day, have seen increased worker productivity, and reduced customer fines. Not only is scanning more accurate, shipping managers can pull up timestamped data of every scanned pallet with photographic proof, helping eliminate chargebacks for OTIF compliance.

“We’ve started with something that’s never been done before here and now we have a working solution that can be deployed to all our other facilities,” says Simon Than, Normerica’s supply chain and IT consultant of 12 years. “Working with Artemis Vision has been great. They’ve come to the table with a lot of great ideas, and turnaround with any enhancements has been very quick.”

In a time when it’s more important than ever for supply chains and production lines to be efficient, the consequences of a misrouted pallet and missing product are magnified and the time it takes to scan each pallet adds up more. Inability to call up data needed to make decisions creates unacceptable lost response time. Technologies like RaPTr are what make the smart warehouse able to withstand shocks, manage lean inventories, and stay competitive with speedy and resilient supply chains.

About Artemis Vision: Artemis Vision builds vision systems for manufacturing and logistics to help customers deliver on quality promises. An AIA Certified Systems Integrator, Artemis Vision has worked with customers around the globe to help them improve processes, save money, reduce liability, and increase credibility.

For more information: info@artemisvision.com.