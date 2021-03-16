Movilitas Expands Asset Management Expertise with msc mobile Team Addition

COLUMBIA, Md., March 16, 2021 – Movilitas, a technology leader delivering the next generation of SAP solutions and consulting services to advance smart supply chain ecosystems, today announced the addition of the msc mobile team to deepen the company’s enterprise asset management expertise. The team of former SAP employees and consultants rapidly expands Movilitas’ enterprise mobility services and cloud innovation portfolio. The new synergy creates value that enables organizations to realize collaborative asset intelligence for driving strategic maintenance and operations initiatives.

“We are pleased to have the msc mobile team join Movilitas to expand the market reach of our asset management consulting practice. They bring proven experience, industry credibility and deep SAP expertise that is unmatched in delivering asset reliability and productivity across multiple industries,” said Ross Young, CEO of Movilitas.

The team of industry principals brings a strong track record of successfully developing mobile solutions within the SAP Digital Supply Chain across Europe, the Americas and the Middle East:

Alexander Ilg, founder of msc mobile, has 20+ years of experience with SAP Mobile Platform and user experience, as well as being part of the SAP mobile development team.

André Kreuzwieser has 20+ years of experience with SAP as project manager and consultant focusing on SAP Plant Maintenance (SAP PM), SAP Customer Service (SAP CS), SAP Enterprise Mobility and Business Process Optimization.

Paul Bertrand brings 15+ years of experience with SAP Custom Development (now SAP IBS), SAP IS-U and mobile.

Olivier Havy has deep experience as a Senior SAP Full Stack Developer. Havy has deep knowledge of SAP ABAP, SAP UI5, SAP PM, SAP CS and SAP IS-U.

Patrick Valenta brings expertise in native mobile development for iOS and Android. Valenta’s experience includes full stack development at SAP, working with SAP ABAP, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP PM, SAP CS, SAP IS-U and SAP UI5.

“Movilitas is a trusted and well-respected SAP partner. We welcomed the opportunity to become one team and strengthen our combined asset management service solutions,” said Alexander Ilg, founder of msc mobile. “Besides our shared technology expertise, we have common values that ensure we remain focused on delivering best in class services and solutions.”

About Movilitas

Movilitas is a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems. We are recognized as a trusted SAP partner for digital supply chain transformation. Through services, such as Movilitas.Cloud, or accelerators for SAP solutions, our clients maintain compliance and unlock data to realize greater efficiencies. For more information, visit movilitas.com.