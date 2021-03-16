RAYMOND NAMED AMERICA’S BEST MIDSIZE EMPLOYER 2021 BY FORBES

GREENE, N.Y., March 16, 2021 — Forbes has named The Raymond Corporation as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2021 within the engineering and manufacturing industry. The final list ranks the best midsize employers from a total of 500 companies, after polling an anonymous group of employees.

“Our culture — like our business — is shaped by our people,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “This recognition from Forbes reflects Raymond’s culture of continuous improvement as we consistently look for ways to learn, innovate and collaborate with each other.”

The list of best midsize employers was determined by Forbes in partnership with Statistica, a market research firm. Statistica surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to determine the list for midsize companies. Responses were collected anonymously through a survey that asked employees how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Respondents were also given the opportunity to nominate organizations other than their own, as well as identify organizations they would not recommend to others.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

