No Boots on the Ground. For Safety.

Ideal Warehouse Innovations, leaders in trailer collapse prevention, have developed the world’s first No Boots on the GroundTM, Shuntable Trailer Stand.

Trailer stands are critical components of loading dock safety. Positioned under a trailer’s nose to protect against trailer collapse, a trailer stand helps prevent injury, tragedy and business disruption.

In a typical scenario, deploying a trailer stand requires a worker out in the dock yard to retrieve the stand from its storage location, wheel it into position, crank it up to the correct height, and then walk back through the yard.

This deployment all takes place in a very busy, dangerous high-traffic area of the loading dock. Trucks coming and going, and drivers backing into dock positions have very poor visibility of pedestrian traffic on the ground.

Following a tragedy on the tarmac, an automobile manufacturer (and trailer stand client), enacted a NO PEDESTRIANS policy in the dock yard, and challenged Ideal Warehouse Innovations to come up with an alternative to manually deployed trailer stands.

Our new Shuntable Trailer Stand, deployed and removed by shunt truck, is a fast, back-saving and life-saving innovation.

In early trials, timing tests showed shunt-truck deployment not only kept workers off the tarmac and out of harm’s way, but it also saves time – on every use.

The ultra-wide stand offers enhanced stability, protecting against side-to-side rocking that can be caused by loading/unloading within. Engineered for strength, our Shuntable stand has been torture-tested with a 100,000 lb trailer free-fall dropped upon it. And the stand’s stepped design means it is easily positioned – no cranking or adjusting - at just the right height beneath the trailer’s nose.

Our No Boots on the Ground Shuntable Trailer Stand delivers the ultimate in dock safety. For product video and more information visit: idealwarehouse.com/protect