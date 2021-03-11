U.S. Air Force Selects Getac as Trusted Rugged Manufacturer for QEB Contract

IRVINE, CA – March 11, 2021 – Getac, a leading manufacturer of rugged technology, and ID Technologies, LLC, a mission-driven IT partner to the US Federal Government, have been selected by the U.S. Air Force to provide mission critical rugged computers under the Client Computing Solutions Quantum Enterprise Buy (CCS-2 QEB) Program for 2021.

“We are excited with the decisions made by the Air Force, in looking at all competitive products in the market, and selecting Getac & ID for 4 of the 5 Rugged categories.” Dante Conrad, Getac Vice-President of Federal Sales, said. “We are committed to providing the best technology & support to our Armed Forces. With these ITCC selections through the QEB, we look forward to our continued support of the U.S. Air Force by supplying our Airmen with Getac Rugged devices designed & built for their needs.”

The Quantum Enterprise Buy (QEB) Program is a catalog of systems made available through AFWAY, a web-based Air Force system for purchasing IT based on strategic relationships with high quality IT providers. The period of performance on CCS-2 QEB is from February to December 2021.

The QEB categories in which Getac and ID Technologies were selected for:

• Rugged Notebook - Getac B360 Pro: Engineered for superior performance with MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G and IP66 certified to withstand hostile environments encountered in many Air Force missions. The B360 will stand up to rain, dust, shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, and has an optional salt fog certification. The predecessor B300, and New B360 have been mainstay products used for Flight Line Maintenance in the DoD.

• Rugged Convertible - Getac V110: Built to Survive™, the fully rugged Getac V110 packs MIL-STD-810H, IP65 and MIL-STD461G certification into a thin and light magnesium alloy chassis that converts from an 11.6-inch display notebook into a high-performance tablet computer in seconds.

• Rugged Slate Pad - Getac F110: The F110 boasts MIL-STD 810G and 461G certifications along with an IP65 rating to protect against drops, shocks, spills, vibration, dust, and rain. Featuring dual batteries for continuous operation and optional HERO certification that make the F110 the long chosen standard for the DoD’s munitions community.

• Semi Rugged Slate Pad - Getac UX10: A compact and sleek tablet designed for challenging environments, the UX10 features a detachable keyboard, smart card reader, magnetic stripe reader and RFID reader options. Getac’s proprietary LumiBond® screen ensures readability in indoor, outdoor, and rainy conditions with glove touch capability, ensuring visibility and productivity in extreme weather environments. Bluetooth, WiFi, and optional 4G LTE capability help ensure continuous mobility and connectivity.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group and is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE: 3005). In 2020 MiTAC-Synnex Business Group had annual revenues of US $ 41.3 billion. Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defense electronics. Today Getac's business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defense, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport and logistics. For more information visit: www.getac.com.