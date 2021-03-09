Dermody Properties Hires Kelley Cook as Director of Property Management, East

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to welcome Kelley Cook as Director of Property Management, East. Cook will be responsible for day-to-day operations and property management activities across the Eastern United States. Her first day was March 3 and she reports to Elizabeth Teske, Senior Vice President of Property Management.

“Kelley’s prior experience in marketing, property management, logistics and project management is ideal for this role,” said Teske. “She will be a valuable addition and asset to our team, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge.”

Prior to joining Dermody Properties, Cook spent nearly 17 years at Prologis, initially assisting the property management team and then transitioning into the role of Market Officer Assistant and Leasing Coordinator in 2010. She assisted with the creation of marketing materials, proposals, leases and various other broker and customer agreements for the Indianapolis and Louisville markets.

“Dermody Properties’ big-picture approach and values rooted in customer service are, in part, what attracted me to this opportunity,” said Cook. “I look forward to being part of a company with such an admirable reputation in the eastern part of the country and nationwide.”

Cook holds an associate degree in legal and medical assisting from Vincennes University and she has maintained an Indiana Real Estate Broker License since 2014. Cook regularly volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and Million Meal Movement.