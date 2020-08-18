Dermody Properties Announces Completion of LogistiCenter℠ at Lehigh Valley East in Pennsylvania

BUSHKILL, Pa. — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has completed the construction of two buildings totaling 557,820 square feet in Eastern Pennsylvania. The property, LogistiCenter℠ at Lehigh Valley East, is located at 450-460 East Moorestown Road in Bushkill, which lies within the Northampton County submarket. Both buildings are immediately available for lease.

Building 1 has 349,920 square feet of available space and offers a 36-foot clear height, 62 trailer spaces, one drive-in door, 197 car parking spaces and 1,750 square feet of office space. Building 2 has 207,900 square feet of available space and offers a 36-foot clear height, 39 trailer spaces, one drive-in door, 128 car parking spaces and 1,050 square feet of office space.

“These state-of-the-art facilities are in a highly desirable location in the Lehigh Valley submarket, making the buildings ideal for companies wishing to relocate to or expand in Eastern Pennsylvania,” said Eugene Preston, East Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “LogistiCenter℠ at Lehigh Valley East demonstrates Dermody Properties’ commitment to this region and upholds our strategy to continue offering e-commerce-ready logistics properties for our customers.”

LogistiCenter℠ at Lehigh Valley East is only 20 minutes from both I-78 and I-80. The property is 80 miles from the Port of New York and New Jersey and within proximity of the FedEx Ground Hub located in Bethlehem.

“Eastern Pennsylvania is a key logistics market for Dermody Properties,” said Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Dermody Properties. “Completion of LogistiCenter℠ at Lehigh Valley East means another strategic opportunity for our customers in a high-demand area of the country.”

LogistiCenter℠, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.