Dermody Properties Hires David Jennings as Senior Vice President, Development

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has hired David Jennings as Senior Vice President, Development in its East Region office.

Jennings will be responsible for providing due diligence, design, entitlement, budget and construction oversight for new developments, acquisitions and build-to-suit projects in the region. He will focus on projects within the East Region with a primary focus on New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“I look forward to joining the Dermody Properties team,” said Jennings. “Dermody Properties is a company I have long admired for its level-setting customer service and premier developments. I look forward to continuing to grow our investment in the region.”

Prior to joining Dermody Properties, Jennings was Senior Vice President, Construction in Duke Realty's Northeast Region. There, he was responsible for all construction activity in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including oversight of preconstruction, project managers, superintendents and field engineers. He ensured all projects were completed safely, on schedule and within budget.

“David brings extensive development experience to this role. He will be a valuable addition to our team as we continue to find new investment opportunities in our region,” said Robert Borny, East Region Partner at Dermody Properties.

Jennings holds a Bachelor of Science degree in construction engineering and management from Purdue University. He is a LEED® accredited professional and licensed professional engineer.