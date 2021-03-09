AVERITT HONORED WITH 2020 CLEAN DIESEL AWARD FOR FUEL CONSERVATION

Averitt has been awarded the 2020 Clean Diesel Award from the Tennessee Trucking Association (TTA). Presented at the TTA 90th Annual Convention, the award recognizes the transportation and logistics service provider for its efforts in improving fuel conservation and sustainability within in its fleet.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our team’s ongoing efforts to improve the sustainability of our operations, “said Averitt president and chief operating officer Wayne Spain. “We are dedicated to reducing the impact of our equipment and fuel use on the environment, and we will continue to seek out new methods and technologies that will allow us to better serve our communities and planet.”

In terms of the company’s commitment to fuel efficiency, Averitt has adopted a wide variety of practices and incorporated technologies into its fleet of trucks, including:

Using only ULSD (ultra-low-sulfur diesel) at the company’s in-house fueling stations to reduce emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

Operating new low-emission diesel tractor engines.

Providing drivers with access to a roadside service that enables them to reduce tractor idling when parked for long periods of time.

Maintaining balance within the company’s network to reduce empty miles to reduce emissions and fuel usage.

In 2004, Averitt became a charter member of the Environmental protection Agency’s SmartWay® program. By investing in the industry’s most modern trucks and trailers, in conjunction with optimizing its fleet routing, Averitt has made several measurable achievements that provide a positive impact for its customers, including:

36% reduction carbon dioxide emissions

84% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions

2.5 million gallons of diesel fuel saved

In addition to the TTA Clean Diesel Award, Averitt was recently honored by Supply Demand Chain Executive with the 2020 Green Supply Chain Award and was also named by Food Logistics as a 2020 Top Green Provider.