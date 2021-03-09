Raymond intros Solutions and Support Centers

Material handling equipment maker The Raymond Corporation has renamed its authorized Sales and Service Centers as Solutions and Support Centers to better reflect the expanded range of technology-enabled solutions the facilities offer customers, the company said today. Raymond operates more than 100 Solutions and Support Centers throughout North America.

“Our Solutions and Support Centers embody our mission to solve customer challenges,” Jim O’Brien, vice president of sales for The Raymond Corporation, said in a statement. “The term sales and service center no longer accurately describes the broad range of technology-enabled solutions they provide to our customers, including training, rentals, service, maintenance, telematics, automation and energy solutions.”

Based in Greene, N.Y., Raymond is a Toyota Industries Company.