Seeq Partners with Microsoft Energy Core on Hackathon to Analyze and Prevent Greenhouse Gas Emissio

SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 – Seeq, a leader in manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, and 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist, announced today it is co-sponsoring the Microsoft Energy Core Methane Emissions Hackathon virtual event on March 1-8, 2021. The objective of the hackathon is to overlay oil & gas asset and geographic information system data to pinpoint leak location, and to identify the timing and quantify of unplanned emissions.

Microsoft Energy Core Hackathon participants are from energy operators and academic institutions around the world, and they will use Seeq to diagnose and predict methane and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Participating teams will compete to present final use cases to the Microsoft Energy Core board of directors to share for the establishment of sustainability best practices for the oil & gas and process industries.

Microsoft Energy Core is a global initiative dedicated to digital transformation in the energy sector. Building on AI and cloud-based technologies, Microsoft Energy Core supports organizations developing innovative solutions to improve operational efficiencies, enhance sustainability, increase energy innovation, and drive workforce transformation.

“We are pleased to partner with Seeq, a finalist for the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year, on this effort to learn and share insights on GHG analytics” says Darryl Willis, Vice President, Energy, at Microsoft Corporation. “Our partners deliver timely solutions to solve the complex challenges energy businesses around the world face, from communicating and collaborating virtually, to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond.”

Also this week, Seeq will participate in the Upstream Leadership Summit at CERAWeek by IHS Markit, the world's premier energy conference. Seeq was a CERA Week Energy Innovation Pioneer in 2016, a designation recognizing companies and entrepreneurs participating in the event to develop technologies and business plans for transforming the energy future. The Upstream Leadership Summit is an invitation-only event for industry CEOs to gather and discuss key issues including innovation, sustainability, and best practices.

“Our energy industry customers are improving sustainability and production outcomes with Seeq to create advanced analytics insights on their process manufacturing data,” notes Steve Sliwa, co-founder and CEO, Seeq Corporation. “This Hackathon represents an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the importance of self-service analytics to improve employee insights and innovation."

Seeq has been available as a SaaS application in the Azure Marketplace since 2018 with support for many Azure cloud services including Synapse, Azure Data Lake, and Azure Notebooks for machine learning integration, in addition to on premise support for Windows Server, Active Directory, and SQL Server. Seeq is now adding connectivity to Azure Data Explorer, the latest release of Time Series Insights, and Power Automate.

Seeq’s comprehensive set of applications for analyzing and sharing insights on process manufacturing data include Workbench for easy to use advanced analytics, Organizer for publishing reports and dashboards, and Data Lab for accessing Python libraries. Seeq applications empower engineers and subject matter experts to rapidly investigate, collaborate, and distribute insights to improve operations and business outcomes.

About Seeq

Founded in 2013, Seeq publishes software applications for manufacturing organizations to rapidly find and share insights. Oil & gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to improve production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and safety. Headquartered in Seattle, Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America.