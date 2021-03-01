Intelligent Audit Names Hannah Testani as CEO and Adds to Executive Leadership Team

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. - March 1, 2021 - Intelligent Audit, the leader in multi-modal freight audit and transportation spend analytics, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Hannah Testani as the company’s CEO. Yosie Lebovich, who founded Intelligent Audit (“IA”) and has led the company as CEO for nearly three decades, will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer, where he will be able to dedicate his full time and attention to leading the company’s research and development efforts that helped set IA apart as a best-in-class industry leader. Paul Finley, previously Vice President of Operations, will succeed Hannah as Chief Operating Officer. The board has appointed Emil Lebovich to a newly created executive position, Chief Innovation Officer, where he will focus on continuous innovation and pushing the boundaries of the Intelligent Audit product and technology.

Hannah, having served as Chief Operating Officer for nearly 12 years, has been instrumental in the evolution of Intelligent Audit’s solution over that period and has been a driving force behind the company’s success in recent years, including IA’s 70% year-over-year revenue growth in 2020. Her vision has aligned well with the needs of the market and her extensive industry and product knowledge will continue pushing Intelligent Audit forward.

“This is, without question, the right time to hand the reins to the next generation of leadership of IA,” said Yosie. “Hannah grew up in this industry and she knows our product and the customer’s needs better than anyone. She’s already a tremendous leader within the organization and now is her time. I’m excited for her, Intelligent Audit, and for me to be able to focus all of my attention on the technology and product development.”

“I’ve been learning how to do this for more than 20 years. Intelligent Audit is a pillar of my life,” said Hannah. “I’ve worn almost every hat across the company and watched as we grew up from a small office with five employees to the rapidly growing, global enterprise we are today with more than 100 employees spanning five continents. I take so much pride in the company that Yosie built and I’m comforted knowing that, as CTO, he will get to focus on what he loves most while I focus on serving and growing our customer base and enhancing the value of the Intelligent Audit solution. I’m also very excited to watch Paul Finley step into the role of COO. Paul has been a critical functional leader and will be even more crucial in his new post as we continue to grow and scale. This is truly my dream job and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by the smartest and most thoughtful minds in our industry.”

About Intelligent Audit

Intelligent Audit is the global leader in multi-modal transportation invoice audit, business intelligence and advanced analytics, network modeling, and spend optimization solutions. IA’s proprietary technology coupled with its strategic account advisors provides clients with real-time insights that help shippers reduce wasteful spend and identify optimization opportunities.

For nearly three decades, Intelligent Audit has served customers of all shapes and sizes around the world including some of the largest most complex companies in the Fortune 10 as well as thousands of small and mid-sized businesses. IA supports all transportation modes including small parcel, courier, final-mile, truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air, rail, and intermodal. In 2020, Intelligent Audit processed more than $23 billion in transportation spend from its offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Intelligent Audit’s mission is to empower companies to ship smarter – delivering shipments faster, cheaper, with fewer exceptions. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.