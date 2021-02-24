iTradeNetwork Signs Three Year Agreement with Main Street Produce

iTradeNetwork, the global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, announced today a new customer agreement with Main Street Produce of Santa Maria, CA. Main Street Produce will be using iTradeNetwork solutions for procurement.

“iTradeNetwork is a great solution for growers like Main Street Produce,” explained iTradeNetwork’s CEO Rhonda Bassett-Spiers. “Our platform will help them expand their distribution and create new relationships. This will make it easier, more reliable and more efficient for them to bring their fresh fruits and vegetables to additional retailers.”

“Main Street Produce is a proud grower of strawberries and raspberries,” said Roger Privett III, Sales and Business Development Manager at Main Street Produce. “For more than 40 years, our commitment to quality farming has been evident in our superior products. Founded by Alton Allen with just 5 acres of strawberries, our roots are firmly planted in supplying food for families. Our relationship with iTradeNetwork will allow us to showcase Main Street Produce products to a wider variety of retail customers and therefore be part of many family meals.”

ABOUT ITRADENETWORK

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, with over 8,000 active customers. Suppliers and resellers connect on iTradeNetwork’s technology platform to create active partnerships and easily transact. The platform also provides one-stop-shopping for freight, food traceability, shelf-life estimates and Walmart SQEP compliance, which creates efficiencies for buyers and sellers alike. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com.

