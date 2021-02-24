Black Box Reimagines the Workplace Through All-New Edge Networking Service Offering

PITTSBURGH — Feb. 23, 2021 — Black Box, a global solutions integrator, today introduced its new Edge Networking services offering. With a focus on education, healthcare, banking and finance, and manufacturing/industrial facilities, the Black Box Edge Networking solution drives a "reimagined workplace" — one in which employees are empowered to work and collaborate securely and seamlessly, anywhere and on any device, and with no disruption.

"Over the past year, CIOs and CTOs have had to oversee a fundamental shift in work patterns and processes. With a large percentage of employees now working from home and other remote locations, the numbers of devices and physical sites have grown exponentially — together with the volume of network traffic and companies' exposure to cyberattacks," said Kevin Swank, director of product management, Black Box Global Solutions Integration. "At the outset of the pandemic, CIOs and CTOs cleared their first big hurdle by ensuring business continuity. Now they're turning their attention to the next step in the evolution: providing the enterprise-level security that will enable people to work from anywhere, on any device and at any time, while easing the burden on IT staff."

Swank added, "In 2021, companies are looking ahead and trying to redefine what business resiliency and digital transformation will mean in a post-pandemic age. And that's why Black Box has introduced Edge Networking. With this new offering, we are helping our customers conceive, design and implement the workplace of the future, powered by resilient networks that maximize employee productivity."

The new Black Box Edge Networking service offering reimagines a workplace in which workers are empowered to be productive from anywhere, and each remote worker's experience is optimized for performance, cost and security. IT departments can extend enterprise-class operations to the home office, with operational consistency across environments and a distributed work model that is both secure and seamless. Bringing together a dedicated team of Black Box solutions architects and global strategic partners, the Edge Networking program is centered on three core challenges:

• Securing remote workers. Edge Networking ensures secure network access and data privacy, with built-in control and enforcement policies together with malware protection for any number of endpoints.

• Reimagining the workplace. Black Box will partner with enterprise clients to create and maintain a post-pandemic workplace that drives boundless collaboration and offers true resiliency, with support for any remote device driven by consistent policies and procedures.

• Transforming the network. Enterprises will be able to create a resilient network environment that can be deployed locally and/or globally, at one site or hundreds, and with consistent, fast, repeatable outcomes. Black Box will back it up with remote IT support, proactive maintenance and expert monitoring.

Black Box Edge Networking technicians offer core capabilities focused on helping enterprises take a phased approach to the reimagined workplace, one that makes effective use of the existing environment and maps out the digital transformation journey. Centers of expertise include:

• SD-WAN, with the ability to connect enterprise networks, including branches and data centers, over large geographies with centralized visibility, automation and security.

• Wi-Fi-6, offering wireless connectivity for a distributed mobile workforce both indoors and outdoors, in converged management with 5G.

• Integrated security solutions with embedded automation and intelligence tools to optimize and secure core and edge networks.

• Global multisite deployments, with installs that are managed in a timely, repeatable way across hundreds of sites around the globe.

Further information about Black Box and the company's Global Solutions Integration services offerings is available at www.bboxservices.com.

