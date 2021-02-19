Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Mark Coggin to Service Center Manager in Tampa, Florida

LEXINGTON, S.C. (February 18, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Mark Coggin has been promoted to service center manager in Tampa, Florida.

Coggin has more than eight years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Birmingham service center in Alabama as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including pickup and delivery driver, front line leader, operations manager, assistant service center manager, service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama, and, most recently, service center manager in Birmingham.

“Mark’s dedication to his work is reflected in his willingness to serve others and the sense of community that he helps fosters in the workplace,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “Wherever he goes, Mark brings a passion for leadership development and dedication to Southeastern’s culture and Quality without Question service. We look forward to bringing his leadership to Tampa.”

Coggin and his wife, Casie, are excited to relocate to Tampa, Florida with their son and daughter and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

