AscendTMS And Uber Freight Partner To Streamline Carrier Logistics.

Tampa, FL, February 17, 2021 – InMotion Global, Inc. announced today an integration between on-demand freight provider Uber Freight, and AscendTMS, one of the most popular global TMS providers through which carriers moved over 3 million loads in 2020.

Carriers of all sizes can now search and find loads from Uber Freight’s network directly in the AscendTMS software platform.

AscendTMS has access to valuable insight and visibility, with up-to-date load ETAs and destinations. This means AscendTMS can proactively match trucks in a carrier’s fleet that are soon to be empty with the best Uber Freight load currently available, including those loads with minimal deadhead and minimal wait times for the carrier’s truck drivers.

Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS, said; “With just one single click by the AscendTMS user, we’re able to match a carrier’s ‘soon to be empty’ trucks with the best load matches from Uber Freight’s dense carrier network. In AscendTMS the carrier can then choose any live Uber Freight load at the listed “book now” price, and instantly book in the Uber Freight Web Portal. Zero paperwork needed.”

The integration between Uber Freight and AscendTMS empowers carriers to seamlessly access Uber Freight loads without changing their current process, often days in advance and optimized for reduced deadhead. Digitizing the process gives carriers valuable time back, and AscendTMS transportation management software is free for all carriers.

Higham added; “Everyone agrees that the future of logistics and trucking is digital. Especially during the past year, we’ve seen unprecedented and enthusiastic demand for digital processes.”

To learn more about this solution go to https://inmotionglobal.com/features/uberfreight

