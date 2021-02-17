Lantech wins 3M 2020 Supplier of the Year Award

ST. PAUL, MN, February 2021 -- Lantech, a stretch wrapper and case handling equipment manufacturer, was honored with the 2020 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company’s contribution to improving 3M’s competitiveness.



This year, 3M recognized 20 suppliers supporting the U.S. and Canada, among thousands in its global supply base, for world-class performance in providing products and services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on actions taken to improve 3M's competitiveness and overall supplier performance. A virtual awards ceremony was held February 4th, 2021.



"3M has been a long time valuable partner and customer to Lantech," said Jim Lancaster, CEO of Lantech. "It is our honor to have been called on in the last year when an urgent need to ramp up production of PPE required immediate delivery of automation equipment. In addition to the ongoing work we do to ensure the safe to ship packaging of 3M products, Lantech associates stepped up to build custom machinery for 3M in less than a week."



“Supplier collaboration is critical to supply chain success,” said Debora Fronczak, vice president, 3M Strategic Sourcing. “We are fortunate to work with great suppliers who are committed to fostering a relationship with 3M. These collaborative relationships help us to serve our customers with innovative and valuable solutions. It’s important that we recognize our most outstanding suppliers, and that’s what this award is all about.”



About Lantech

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. Today we build case and tray handling machines in the Netherlands and stretch wrappers in the United States, with sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years our business has been built on innovation, customer support and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally.



About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter .@3M or .@3MNews.



