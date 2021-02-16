DISYS Awarded Prestigious CMMI Level 5 SVC 2.0 Certification

McLean, VA – February 16, 2021 – Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, announces that it has been awarded the prestigious Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 5 SVC 2.0 certification. Designed to help organizations streamline business process improvement approaches and reduce risk, DISYS is among a handful of firms worldwide to reach this level, an achievement that sets it apart generally and within the global staffing industry.

DISYS’ CMMI Level 5 SVC 2.0 extends and deepens its service offerings and delivery within its outcome-based managed services arm D2M and India operations. Going forward, these groups will be able to serve a more diverse portfolio of clients and significantly increase the value its solutions deliver.

“The CMMI Level 5 SVC 2.0 certification will allow us as company and player on the global stage to improve our business processes and client delivery approaches,” said DISYS’ President, Maruf Ahmed. “Clients expect to see this level of performance from the Big 4 consulting companies, and this affirms DISYS’ ability to perform and compete at that level. It also enables us to keep our finger on the pulse of technological innovation for seamless integration into our client partnerships to generate top-quality outcomes.”

DISYS now has access to the expansive CMMI network. Used by 10,000+ organizations, 12 national governments, and across 106 countries, the CMMI certification is recognized as a leading model that helps organizations improve their business processes, customer delivery structures, and implement a culture of transformation with greater adaptability for embracing new technologies, such as Agile.

“This prestigious certification dramatically expands our ability to assist enterprises in leveraging automation to continue their digital transformation journeys,” D2M’s Vice President - Head of Business, Rajiv Tandon said. “D2M’s clients can expect new robustness in our outcome-driven solutions, to enable them to harness the power of cutting-edge technologies, optimize costs, and maximize productivity and service quality.”

“Our team’s spectacular work and collaboration was essential to our achievement of CMMI Level 5 SVC 2.0,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, VP of India Operations at DISYS. “Their willingness to take on the additional responsibilities the process required is what led us to the achievement of this feat.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.