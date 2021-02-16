enVista Announces New Strategic Offering, Advanced Transportation Optimization and Management

INDIANAPOLIS (February 16, 2021) – enVista, a global software, consulting and managed services firm, optimizing and transforming both physical and digital commerce, today announces the availability of its Advanced Transportation Optimization and Management (ATOM) Solution Platform. ATOM was strategically launched to deliver much needed expertise and capabilities for the underserved market of shippers with $5M-$25M in annual transportation spend. The solution enables shippers to leverage exceptional transportation expertise, enabling transportation technologies, business intelligence and an experienced managed services team in order to optimize transportation, reduce costs and gain control over carrier compliance.

enVista CEO, Jim Barnes, said, “Many shippers are challenged by a lack of internal transportation expertise, rising e-commerce and omnichannel demand resulting in higher transportation costs, tightening capacity, increasing customer expectations and the need to compete against companies that are three to five times their size. enVista is pleased to offer these smaller to mid-market shippers a robust customer platform that helps them leverage unmatched expertise and technologies to more quickly, easily and cost-effectively optimize and scale their transportation operations.”

enVista’s ATOM service platform is comprised of the critical solutions that shippers need to achieve operational excellence, including strategic sourcing, transportation management system implementation, global freight audit and payment, business analytics, shipping execution and transportation consulting. Packaging these must-have solutions into one subscription managed service accelerates transportation optimization for improved results and competitive advantage.

Barnes continued, “Hundreds of shippers leverage enVista to optimize their transportation operations and spend. We take a vested partnership approach to augmenting shippers’ expertise and capabilities to provide continuous improvement. Combining our 19 years of end-to-end transportation optimization and spend management expertise with our best-in-class technology, enVista is able to take a holistic approach to maximize results, including customer service, savings, operational flexibility, resilience, business intelligence and transparency, all of which are critical to operating at peak efficiency.”

About enVista:

enVista is a global software, consulting and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation.™ www.envistacorp.com

Media contact:

