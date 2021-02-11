U.S. Xpress aims for 60% carbon footprint reduction by 2035

Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 60% by the year 2035, the company said in a corporate responsibility report released Wednesday.

The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based company said it is already reducing carbon emissions in its fleet of 6,500 trucks, at its maintenance facilities, and at the company’s headquarters, citing a 15-year partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program, which helps companies measure, benchmark, and improve freight transportation efficiency.

Company leaders say U.S. Xpress consistently ranks in the top 20% of SmartWay carriers. Among its achievements, the company says it produced 16% less smog from 2017 to 2018, has been recognized with two SmartWay Excellence Awards for industry-leading efficiency and contributions to clean air, and has reduced its carbon dioxide grams per mile footprint by 11%.

U.S. Xpress will continue to use a combination fleet and facility-based sustainability efforts to reach the 60% reduction goal, company leaders said. Such efforts underscore a wide range of sustainability initiatives taking place throughout the supply chain.

The 2021 corporate responsibility report also addresses U.S Xpress’ community involvement and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“These metrics are valuable not only to our internal stakeholders, but are becoming even more important to the customers, vendors, and other corporate partners we do business with,” president and CEO Eric Fuller said in a statement. “We’re committed to becoming more environmentally responsible, establishing deeper connection[s] with our community partners, and providing more robust benefits for our team members.”