The Home Depot opens multi-channel fulfillment center in Dallas

Home improvement retailer The Home Depot has opened a 1.5 million square-foot distribution center (DC) in Dallas that is part of a larger project aimed at expanding its distribution and delivery network nationwide, the company said Tuesday.

The DC is a multi-channel fulfillment center, designed to serve customers ordering online for home delivery or for pickup at local stores, Home Depot officials said. The project is also part of the company’s efforts to expand same- and next-day delivery.

“We're focused on creating an easier and more convenient shopping experience for our customers' home improvement needs, whether they shop in stores or online," Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot, said in a statement. "Our supply chain is the foundation for delivering on our Pro and DIY customers' changing expectations, which is why we're investing to offer same-day and next-day delivery to 90% of the U.S. population.”

The facility features automation and sustainability initiatives, including a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station to power material handling equipment and more than six miles of mechanized lines and other automation technologies to speed and improve product flow.

The project expands the company’s footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which company leaders say will grow from 2.1 million square feet to 4.5 million square feet and will create approximately 1,500 new jobs by the end of this year. The company currently operates 20 distribution centers in Texas.

The Dallas DC is part of a 1.2 billion investment the company is making to expand its nationwide distribution and delivery network.