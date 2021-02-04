Concentric, LLC, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires Southern States Enterprises, Inc.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio – February 4, 2021 — Concentric, LLC, the nation’s largest forklift power and maintenance organization, has acquired Southern States, Inc., a leading Florida provider of forklift power, docks, doors, racking, storage and other warehouse equipment needs. This acquisition will strengthen Concentric’s presence across Florida, expanding the company’s footprint in a state where Southern States companies have served manufacturers and distributors for twenty years.

“We are building the nation’s largest power and maintenance organization. We offer unique solutions, including ‘forklift power as a service’ to give customers total control over their material handling equipment, so they can refocus on their core business. We are excited to welcome the Southern States team and extend our service footprint across Florida,” said Concentric President, John Shea.

“Our team has built a suite of services to solve a warehouse’s key equipment, space and material flow problems. Our partnership with Concentric expands those services with existing customers while helping them gain consistent excellence nationwide. Concentric solutions, like GuaranteedPOWER® and emerging battery technologies, drive out cost while improving safety and efficiency,” says Southern States President and CEO Jeff Fischer. “We are pleased to bring our talents into alignment with Concentric to accelerate growth and customer success.”

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, a group that is revolutionizing how industries manage their material handling needs as well as critical facility services.

“Supply chains are more complex than ever, but material handling and facility services don’t have to be. Distributors, manufacturers and retailers want to outsource critical but non-core processes, assets and maintenance, and we’ve built a nationwide team to do just that. We are excited to have Southern States join us in delivering consistent productivity, safety and cost reduction for Fortune 5000 customers,” said OnPoint Group CEO, Tom Cox.

For additional information about Concentric and Southern States, visit www.concentricusa.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

About Concentric, LLC

Concentric is the nation’s forklift, critical power and maintenance leader. With hundreds of contracts nationwide across more than 40 states, Concentric is delivering “power as a service” at scale. Concentric is America’s material handling expert, giving customers total control over their forklift and critical power so they can focus on their core business. Concentric is a subsidiary of OnPoint Group, a leading, independent provider of material handling and critical facility services nationwide.

About OnPoint Group, LLC

OnPoint Group is changing the way companies manage material handling and critical facility services by driving productivity, increasing safety and lowering costs through custom engineered solutions, data-driven decisions and lifecycle management services. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS. More than 1,700 industry professionals, 40,000 service affiliates and a scaling technology ecosystem support manufacturers, distributors and retailers nationwide with system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.