LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN EXPANDS TO NEW CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS AND LAUNCHES NEW BRAND IDENTITY

Franklin IN, February 4, 2021 – As part of their continued growth and expansion, Legacy Supply Chain is pleased to announce their new US corporate headquarters located in Franklin IN, as well as the launch of a new brand identity.

Located just outside of Indianapolis, the Franklin site is a strategic, centralized logistics hub to service Legacy’s North American omni-channel customers. In addition to being Legacy’s US Corporate Headquarters, the facility offers 720,000 sq ft of automated fulfillment capacity.

The investment in the Franklin location is one of many strategic developments that this brand evolution signifies.

“Since I took over as CEO, I’ve looked forward to this day”, states Mike Glodziak, President and CEO of Legacy Supply Chain. “We have evolved so much as a business in terms of our growth strategy, our service offerings, and our approach to solving problems in new & emerging supply chain markets, and our brand now tells that story. We are a company committed to developing servant leaders who help people, commerce and communities be better connected, and we see the opportunity in front of us to create value for our people, our customers, and our stakeholders. Unveiling this evolved brand in our new Franklin corporate home is such an important point in Legacy’s history.”

Legacy Supply Chain has been in expansion mode, focused on strengthening their customers’ supply chains to enable better experiences to omni-channel consumers. The energetic, multi-dimensional brand represents Legacy’s evolved services and advanced technological capabilities tailored to the needs of businesses servicing a multitude of dynamic sales channels including online, retail, and wholesaler & distributor networks. Further, the brand represents the company’s pioneering approach to solution building and servant leader-driven culture.

Kyle Krug, Director of Marketing and Communications states: “Our reimagined brand signifies the evolution of Legacy as not only a leading provider of contract logistics solutions, but as an innovative provider of fulfillment and transportation solutions to a spectrum of omni-channel and online retailers in the US and Canada. We’ve evolved as a business, our promise to customers is to enable deeper connections to their end consumer.”

About LEGACY Supply Chain

For nearly 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains - so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, LEGACY provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.