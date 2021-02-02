AscendTMS Carriers Moved Over 3,000,000 Loads In 2020. Over 5,000,000 Loads Expected In 2021.

Tampa, FL, February 2, 2021 – InMotion Global, Inc., maker of AscendTMS, the world’s most popular and #1 rated TMS software platform, announced today that in 2020, AscendTMS carriers successfully moved over 3,000,000 loads through the AscendTMS software platform (over 250,000 per month, on average). That number is expected to rise to over 5,000,000 loads (400,000 per month) in 2021.

Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS, said; “The small and medium sized carrier, freight broker and shipper is embracing digital freight technology faster today than at any other time in history. In fact, this trend is largely being driven by their own customers, who also see immediate cost and service benefits when they move more of their freight to be transacted digitally. That’s what AscendTMS does for them. We fully digitize their entire trucking or logistics operations and they then see those lower costs – and the resulting higher profits – in a matter of hours”.

AscendTMS is so confident their customers will see immediate cost savings and profit increases that they give a full and unconditional no-money risked guarantee to everyone that uses their online TMS software to digitize their trucking and freight operations.

“You can give AscendTMS a try for up to a full year at absolutely no cost to you, and if you don’t like it, you’ll never spend a single penny,” said Higham. “We give you the entire Premium feature set of AscendTMS to get you 100% digital overnight. Even the training and support is totally free. We figured that when you see lower costs and higher profits, you’ll actually be happy to pay us. No other transportation software provider will ever make you a deal like that. In fact, I challenge you to ask them to. They can’t. But, AscendTMS can. Our overall #1 rating in the TMS space, and our five-star online reviews, prove it.”

To start with your totally free digital freight TMS experience with AscendTMS, see: www.TheFreeTMS.com

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.