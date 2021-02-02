Seegrid Announces Key Promotions Including Chief Operating Officer

Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced several key internal promotions. The leadership team expansion follows a record-breaking year, reflecting an increasing volume of new orders and rising demand for automation technologies.

Tim Spang, who has led the company’s operations teams for the past five years, executing Seegrid’s core business strategies and overseeing the operational functions of the company, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Spang’s extensive experience stems from 30 years of accelerating product development, ensuring exceptional quality, and improving production efficiency in the manufacturing and distribution facilities of large medical device and technology companies, including Haemonetics, Ariba, and Bayer.

“Tim Spang is a change agent, mentor, and strategist,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “His relentless focus and keen ability to achieve operational excellence is instrumental to Seegrid’s ability to quickly deliver on our customer’s automation initiatives with superior mobile robotic solutions.”

“The market for mobile robotics and enterprise software is rapidly growing, and our talented delivery and support teams are continuously demonstrating industry-leading best practices that instill trust with our customers,” said Tim Spang, Seegrid’s Chief Operating Officer. “I look forward to continuing to create value for our customers and reshape the future of the supply chain through automation technology.”

Underscoring the company’s commitment to providing growth opportunities to its employees, Seegrid also announced four Director level promotions from its talented workforce:

Autumn Carulli has been promoted to Director of Strategy and Operations. Over the past four years, Autumn has successfully led a number of cross-functional teams, including driving the company’s seamless pivot to a remote-first workforce last year.

Jon Ibrahim has been promoted to Director of Customer Support and Services. Jon joined the company in 2015 and leads the company’s implementation and field support teams, and is focused on helping Seegrid’s customers achieve the highest level of productivity with their automation solutions.

Joseph Mirable has been promoted to Senior Director of Partner Operations. Joe is a ten year veteran at Seegrid and is responsible for supporting the company's strategic and channel partnerships.

Heather Ramsey has been promoted to Director of Customer Success. Heather has led the Customer Success function for more than three years and helped some of the world’s largest manufacturing, warehousing, and e-commerce companies reach their automation goals through education, change management, and data-driven consultation.

“We continue to seek out the best and brightest talent, embrace diversity, and provide rewarding careers for individuals who are passionate about safely moving material for the world. I’m incredibly proud to see Autumn, Jon, Joe, and Heather expand Seegrid’s bench of outstanding Director-level leaders,” added Rock. “Each of our leaders play a critical role in providing the value, safety, predictability, and efficiency that our customers expect. Our entire team remains committed to enabling the success of our customers as they look to scale Seegrid mobile robots enterprise-wide to overcome sustained supply chain pressures and deliver profitability with safer, more efficient material flow.”

Seegrid’s steady workforce expansion efforts are expected to continue as demand for automation in these industries grows in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting consumer demands. To learn more about careers at Seegrid, visit seegrid.com/careers.

About Seegrid

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, fleet management software, and actionable analytics for a complete, connected, material handling solution. Seegrid Vision navigation technology is reliable, flexible, and proven with millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents. Manufacturing, warehousing and logistics companies around the world leverage Seegrid smart automation solutions. With Seegrid’s best-in-class service and support that extends from project design through deployment and training, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating Industry 4.0 initiatives today and into the future. www.seegrid.com